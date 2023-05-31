Main content

US debt ceiling deal reaches House of Representatives

The US House of Representatives debates a bipartisan deal to raise the government's debt ceiling and avoid a damaging default. Also: Russia says heavy shelling from Ukraine is behind its decision to evacuate hundreds of children from Belgorod, and how difficult is it to make tasteless peas?

