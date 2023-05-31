Main content

NATO to send 700 extra troops to Kosovo amid rising tensions

The unrest was sparked when ethnic-Albanian mayors took office in Serb-majority areas, after being elected in a vote boycotted by Serbs. Also: experts say Artificial Intelligence or AI could lead to extinction of humanity, and would you join the no washing of clothes movement?

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • 1

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends