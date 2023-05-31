Main content
NATO to send 700 extra troops to Kosovo amid rising tensions
The unrest was sparked when ethnic-Albanian mayors took office in Serb-majority areas, after being elected in a vote boycotted by Serbs. Also: experts say Artificial Intelligence or AI could lead to extinction of humanity, and would you join the no washing of clothes movement?
