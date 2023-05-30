Main content
Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist' strike on Moscow
First multiple drone attack on city since invasion of Ukraine. Also: a former government scientist in China says the possibility that Covid-19 leaked from a laboratory should not be dismissed, and President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela visits Brazil for the first time in eight years.
