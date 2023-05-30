Main content

Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist' strike on Moscow

First multiple drone attack on city since invasion of Ukraine. Also: a former government scientist in China says the possibility that Covid-19 leaked from a laboratory should not be dismissed, and President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela visits Brazil for the first time in eight years.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • 1

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends