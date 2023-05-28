Main content
Erdogan wins Turkey's presidential election run-off
His rule now extends into a third decade. Also: President Biden holds more talks with the Republican House speaker to finalise a crucial deal to raise the US debt ceiling, and the Malaysian Prime Minister calls for an end to fawning coverage of his government and urges the press to be more critical.
