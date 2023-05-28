Main content

Erdogan wins Turkey's presidential election run-off

His rule now extends into a third decade. Also: President Biden holds more talks with the Republican House speaker to finalise a crucial deal to raise the US debt ceiling, and the Malaysian Prime Minister calls for an end to fawning coverage of his government and urges the press to be more critical.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

The Inquiry Podcast

