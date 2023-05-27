Main content

Ukraine ready for counter-offensive against Russian forces

Claim made to the BBC by one of Ukraine's most senior security officials

Claim made to the BBC by one of Ukraine's most senior security officials. Also: Turkey holds its first ever presidential run-off election, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeking to extend his rule into a third decade in the face of a strong challenge from Kemal Kilicdaroglu and, Iraq announces a seventeen-billion dollar road and rail building project to link Europe and the Gulf.

