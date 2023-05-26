Main content
US condemns Kosovo government after clashes with Serb minority
Pristina accused of undermining efforts to normalize relations with Serbia
Pristina is accused of undermining efforts to normalize relations with Serbia, which has puts its army on high alert. Also: a Russian border region bordering Ukraine comes under heavy bombardment, and the discovery of thousands of weird and wonderful species in an untouched area of the Pacific Ocean.
