US condemns Kosovo government after clashes with Serb minority

Pristina accused of undermining efforts to normalize relations with Serbia

Pristina is accused of undermining efforts to normalize relations with Serbia, which has puts its army on high alert. Also: a Russian border region bordering Ukraine comes under heavy bombardment, and the discovery of thousands of weird and wonderful species in an untouched area of the Pacific Ocean.

