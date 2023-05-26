Main content
BBC Sudan investigation finds evidence of possible war crimes
It also found the UK embassy didn't help a British couple who lived steps away. The family said an 85-year-old man was shot by snipers before his disabled wife died of starvation. Also: An Indian government official has been suspended after ordering an entire reservoir to be drained to recover his phone and why the US city of San Francisco has appointed a drag laureate.
