Russia's Wagner mercenaries announce withdrawal from Ukraine's Bakhmut

Ukraine insists it still controls parts of the shattered city. Also: A court in Vietnam has jailed a noodle seller who made fun of one of the country’s most powerful ministers, and tributes are paid to music legend Tina Turner, we look back at her life and talent.

