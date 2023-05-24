The Russian border region of Belgorod has once again come under attack, with drones and shellfire striking villages overnight. On Tuesday Russia claimed to have defeated a group of saboteurs who crossed the border from Ukraine. Also: Tens of thousands of students have sued their universities in the UK demanding to be refunded part of fees they paid while there were no in-person classes during the pandemic, and France is banning domestic flights for journeys that can be completed in in two and a half hours by train.

Show less