Ukraine and US deny involvement in incursion into Russia
The Russian border region of Belgorod has once again come under attack overnight.
On Tuesday Russia claimed to have defeated a group of saboteurs who crossed the border from Ukraine. Also: Tens of thousands of students have sued their universities in the UK demanding to be refunded part of fees they paid while there were no in-person classes during the pandemic, and France is banning domestic flights for journeys that can be completed in in two and a half hours by train.
