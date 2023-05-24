Main content

Ukraine and US deny involvement in incursion into Russia

The Russian border region of Belgorod has once again come under attack overnight.

The Russian border region of Belgorod has once again come under attack, with drones and shellfire striking villages overnight. On Tuesday Russia claimed to have defeated a group of saboteurs who crossed the border from Ukraine. Also: Tens of thousands of students have sued their universities in the UK demanding to be refunded part of fees they paid while there were no in-person classes during the pandemic, and France is banning domestic flights for journeys that can be completed in in two and a half hours by train.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • 1

Featured in...

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends