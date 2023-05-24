Main content

Top US health official warns of the risk of social media to young people

The US surgeon general said social media use by children and teenagers posed a profound challenge to their health and well-being. Also: residents in Khartoum say the city has been largely quiet since the latest truce began, and the last emperor of China's watch sells for more than $5m.

29 days left to listen

34 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • 1

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends