Top US health official warns of the risk of social media to young people
The US surgeon general said social media use by children and teenagers posed a profound challenge to their health and well-being. Also: residents in Khartoum say the city has been largely quiet since the latest truce began, and the last emperor of China's watch sells for more than $5m.
