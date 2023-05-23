Main content

Australia rolls out rock star welcome to Indian prime minister

Narendra Modi is there to boost economic ties.

Narendra Modi is there to boost economic ties. Also: People living in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, say for the first time in more than five weeks there appears to be relative peace following the latest ceasefire, and Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific has apologised after its flight attendants were alleged to have made fun of passengers who didn't speak English.

