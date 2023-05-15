Main content
Turkey is heading for a run-off vote
Both sides say they'll accept a second round.
With almost all ballots counted in Turkey's crucial general election, both sides say they'll accept a run-off vote. Also: the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky travels to France after visiting Italy and Germany to discuss more military support, and Ben Whishaw and Kate Winslet are among the big winners at this year's British Television Awards, the BAFTAS.
