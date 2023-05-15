Main content

Turkey is heading for a run-off vote

Both sides say they'll accept a second round.

With almost all ballots counted in Turkey's crucial general election, both sides say they'll accept a run-off vote. Also: the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky travels to France after visiting Italy and Germany to discuss more military support, and Ben Whishaw and Kate Winslet are among the big winners at this year's British Television Awards, the BAFTAS.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • 1

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends