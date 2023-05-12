Main content
Moscow says some soldiers have retreated to more favourable positions. Also: Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been welcomed back home in Lahore by cheering supporters after a judge ordered his release on bail, and the English city of Liverpool gears up for the final of Eurovision - the world's biggest singing contest.
