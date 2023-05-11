Main content
Migrants race to cross into US as Title 42 expires
Tougher entry requirements from Mexico are set to come into force
Tougher entry requirements from Mexico are set to come into force. Also: An American diplomat accuses South Africa of covertly supplying arms to Russia despite its claims of neutrality over the war in Ukraine, and the discovery of the fossilized bones of a gigantic 150 million year old sea creature in a British museum.
