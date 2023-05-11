Main content

President Zelensky says Ukraine must wait before starting counter offensive

Mr Zelensky was speaking to the BBC's Hugo Bachega in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky was speaking to the BBC's Hugo Bachega in Kyiv. He warned of the risks of a frozen conflict which he said Russia was counting on. Also: A United Nations meeting in Geneva has heard that both of the warring military factions in Sudan are trampling on international law, and concerns over illegal migration on the US-Mexico border.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends