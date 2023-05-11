Main content
President Zelensky says Ukraine must wait before starting counter offensive
Mr Zelensky was speaking to the BBC's Hugo Bachega in Kyiv. He warned of the risks of a frozen conflict which he said Russia was counting on. Also: A United Nations meeting in Geneva has heard that both of the warring military factions in Sudan are trampling on international law, and concerns over illegal migration on the US-Mexico border.
