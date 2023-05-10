Main content
Gaza: Heaviest fighting for months between Israel and Palestinian militants
The head of the UN has called on both sides to stop the violence immediately. Also: With the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in police custody, the army says it will take firm action if his supporters continue to attack public property in protest, and Jewish groups have condemned the $150 million sale of jewels linked to the Nazis.
