Trump guilty of sexually abusing writer

The former US President is ordered to pay $5million in damages

The former US President is ordered to pay $5million in damages to E Jean Carroll. Also: Pakistani security forces and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan clash following his arrest in connection with a corruption case, and 80 years on from the allies victory in North Africa the war veteran who survived against all the odds.

