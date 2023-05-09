Main content

Sudan's former foreign minister doubts a proper ceasefire is possible

Mariam al Sadiq Al Mahdi says the level of mistrust is too deep.

Mariam al Sadiq Al Mahdi says the level of mistrust between the rival military factions is too deep. Also: Closing arguments have been heard in New York in the civil rape and defamation trial against former president Donald Trump, and the singer, Grace Bumbry, who was one of the first African Americans to become a star of international opera, has died in Vienna aged 86.

