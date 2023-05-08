Main content
Sudan truce talks underway as fighting continues
Saudi Arabia has confirmed face to face talks are taking place between the two warring factions.
Saudi Arabia has confirmed that the first face to face talks between representatives from the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces are taking place. We hear from Renk in South Sudan, a small town civilians have fled to. Also: The United Nations has called on the Taliban to stop public stoning, flogging and executions, and the BBC unveils a new way of broadcasting.
