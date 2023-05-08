Main content

Syria has been let back into the Arab League

Washington has criticised a decision by Arab foreign ministers to allow Syria to re-join the Arab League, after twelve years in the diplomatic cold.

After twelve years in the diplomatic cold Syria has been let back into the Arab League. Also: Floods and landslides have killed at least four hundred people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a spectacular concert has been held at Windsor Castle near London to mark the coronation of King Charles.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends