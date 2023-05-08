Main content
Syria has been let back into the Arab League
Washington has criticised a decision by Arab foreign ministers to allow Syria to re-join the Arab League, after twelve years in the diplomatic cold.
After twelve years in the diplomatic cold Syria has been let back into the Arab League. Also: Floods and landslides have killed at least four hundred people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a spectacular concert has been held at Windsor Castle near London to mark the coronation of King Charles.
