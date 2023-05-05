Main content
Covid global health emergency is over, says WHO
Close to 20 million people are likely to have died during the last three years. Also: A wealthy Nigerian politician is jailed for plotting to steal the kidney of a man he trafficked to Britain, and why the Vatican is worried about the number of people who say they're communing with the Virgin Mary.
