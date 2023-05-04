Main content
Biden: Sudan violence a 'betrayal' and must end
The US President issues an executive order threatening sanctions
The US President issues an executive order threatening sanctions. Also: Four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in relation to the storming of the US Capitol building, and football team Napoli end a 33 year title drought by winning Italy's Serie A.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends