Biden: Sudan violence a 'betrayal' and must end

The US President issues an executive order threatening sanctions

The US President issues an executive order threatening sanctions. Also: Four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in relation to the storming of the US Capitol building, and football team Napoli end a 33 year title drought by winning Italy's Serie A.

