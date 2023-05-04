Main content
Intense fighting continues in Sudan despite ceasefire
UN aid chief says Sudan generals unwilling to end conflict.
UN aid chief says Sudan generals unwilling to end conflict. Martin Griffiths said the determination of the generals to keep fighting risked turning the war into a global tragedy. Also: Ukraine's President Zelensky tells the International Criminal Court he believes it will soon prosecute President Putin, and scientists get their hands on human DNA from 20,000 years ago.
