Main content

Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Putin

Ukraine has denied carrying out the drone attacks on the Kremlin.

Ukraine has denied carrying out the drone attacks on the Kremlin. Also: Eight schoolchildren and a security guard have been shot dead by a fellow pupil in a rare mass shooting in Serbia, and some of America's best-known late-night talk shows have been taken off air due to a strike by Hollywood writers over money and the use of artificial intelligence.

29 days left to listen

27 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends