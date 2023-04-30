Main content

Residents in Khartoum urged to stay indoors as conflict escalates

Sudan's army says it is launching a large scale attack on the capital, Khartoum, in an effort to recapture areas held by the rival Rapid Support Forces. Also: drone attack behind massive fire at Crimea fuel depot, and Freya the walrus is immortalised in a bronze statue in Oslo fjord.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends