Residents in Khartoum urged to stay indoors as conflict escalates
Sudan's army says it is launching a large scale attack on the capital, Khartoum, in an effort to recapture areas held by the rival Rapid Support Forces. Also: drone attack behind massive fire at Crimea fuel depot, and Freya the walrus is immortalised in a bronze statue in Oslo fjord.
