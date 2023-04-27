Main content

Sudan: Diplomats try to extend ceasefire

The UN and South Sudan lead mediation efforts.

The United Nations and South Sudan are leading efforts to arrange another three-day truce. Also, with just days to go before Turkey's election, President Erdogan is cancelling campaign appearances after falling ill. And the South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol serenades the White House with a karaoke classic.

