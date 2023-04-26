Main content

US and South Korea sign fresh nuclear weapons agreement

The deal is an attempt to prevent attacks from North Korea

The deal is an attempt to prevent attacks from North Korea with Seoul to remain a non-nuclear state. Also: The Chinese and Ukrainian Presidents speak for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and trading is suspended in shares of the struggling American bank, First Republic, following a further sharp fall in its value.

