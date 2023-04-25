Main content
British American Tobacco to pay $635m for breaching sanctions
The company admitted to conspiring to sell cigarette materials to North Korea in a case brought by the US authorities. Also: Iran's government targets disloyal celebrities and Harry Belafonte, the great American singer, actor and civil rights activist, has died at the age of ninety-six.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends