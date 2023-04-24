Main content
72 hour ceasefire comes into effect in Sudan
It was agreed following 2 days of intense negotiations
The US said it followed 2 days of intense negotiation with the warring parties. Also: The controversial right-wing US TV host Tucker Carlson parts company with Fox News days after it paid a huge settlement to end a defamation case, and India is set to surpass China to become the world's most populous country this week.
