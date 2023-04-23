Main content

Fierce fighting in Khartoum is hampering plans for evacuation of foreigners

Clashes between rival military factions in Sudan continue, making it difficult for foreign nationals to leave the country. Also: Kenya finds more bodies in "starvation cult" investigation, and Barry Humphries, the man behind Dame Edna Everage, dies aged 89.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

