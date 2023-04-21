Main content

Elon Musk's big SpaceX rocket explodes on test flight

SpaceX engineers still class the unmanned mission as a success.

The Starship rocket -- the biggest ever developed -- started to tumble a few minutes into the maiden flight, and was destroyed by its onboard automated system. Also: criminal charges have been dropped against the US actor Alec Baldwin regarding a shooting on a film set in 2021, and what age do you think is the oldest windsurfer in the world?

