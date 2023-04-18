Main content

Vladimir Putin visits occupied Ukraine

Videos appear to show Mr Putin visiting military bases in the Kherson region. Also: Sudan's rival generals agree to a twenty-four hour ceasefire, Apple opens its first store in India, and the winner of the Sony World Photography Award has refused his prize after revealing his work was created using AI.

29 minutes

