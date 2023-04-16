Main content
Sudan fighting rages despite temporary ceasefire agreement
Dozens killed as rival military factions battle for control of the capital
Dozens of people have been killed, as the battle between two rival military factions spreads across the country. Also: Dissident FARC guerrillas say they are ready to start formal peace talks with the Colombian government next month, and it's curtains for Broadway's longest running musical, The Phantom Of The Opera.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends