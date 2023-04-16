Main content

Sudan fighting rages despite temporary ceasefire agreement

Dozens killed as rival military factions battle for control of the capital

Dozens of people have been killed, as the battle between two rival military factions spreads across the country. Also: Dissident FARC guerrillas say they are ready to start formal peace talks with the Colombian government next month, and it's curtains for Broadway's longest running musical, The Phantom Of The Opera.

