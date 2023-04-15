Main content

Heavy fighting erupts in Sudan

At least 27 people are killed as gunfire and explosions rocked the capital

Civilans told to stay inside as gunfire and explosions rocked the capital, Khartoum, during clashes between two rival factions of the military. Also: Germany switches off its last three nuclear power stations, though Germans are divided about whether it is the right decision, and revealed -- some of the stars performing at a special concert to mark the coronation of King Charles.

