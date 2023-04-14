Main content
French pension age rise cleared by court
France's top constitutional body clears government's highly unpopular move.
France's top constitutional body clears government's highly unpopular move to raise pension age from 62 to 64. Also: The US airman accused of leaking confidential intelligence and defence documents has been officially charged in a court appearance in Boston, and the European Space Agency's mission, known as Juice, successfully launches on its way to explore the moons of Jupiter.
