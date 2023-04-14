Main content

French pension age rise cleared by court

France's top constitutional body clears government's highly unpopular move.

France's top constitutional body clears government's highly unpopular move to raise pension age from 62 to 64. Also: The US airman accused of leaking confidential intelligence and defence documents has been officially charged in a court appearance in Boston, and the European Space Agency's mission, known as Juice, successfully launches on its way to explore the moons of Jupiter.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends