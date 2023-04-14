About 900 prisoners will be exchanged over the next three days. A Saudi delegation has left the capital Sanaa after talks with Houthi rebels, but said more negotiations would be needed to reach an agreement to end the eight-year civil war. Also: Police in Kenya are trying to track down and save members of a cult starving themselves to death, and a Spanish woman has emerged from a cave after 500 days living in complete isolation from other humans.

