As the world moves towards a future of AI, where’s Africa on policy and regulation?

Artificial intelligence is the science behind human intelligence in machines.

It makes simple acts like sending a text or an email, even e-banking easier.

But there is a downside to it, if used for spreading disinformation or committing crimes from scams to hacks and cyberattacks.

And this is where regulations and policies to safeguard against such types of negative AI use come in.

But how is Africa getting on, how prepared for AI is the continent and what are governments doing?

Alan Kasujja has been speaking to Nanjira Sambuli, Fellow, in Tech and International Affairs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.