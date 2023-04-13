Main content
US leaked documents accuse UN chief of being soft on Moscow
According to the leaked US classified documents, Washington believes UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, is too willing to accommodate Russian interests. Also: study reveals cancer's 'infinite' ability to evolve, and Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation without his wife, Meghan.
