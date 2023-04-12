Main content

Biden calls for return of power-sharing in Northern Ireland

Speaking in Belfast, President Biden urged political parties to return to Stormont.

President Biden urged political parties in Northern Ireland to return to its power sharing assembly. Also in this podcast: Russia says video of a Ukrainian soldier apparently being beheaded is awful but needs verifying; Elon Musk tells us about the pain of running Twitter; and the volcano that's hurled smoke 20 kilometres into the sky.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends