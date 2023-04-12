Main content
Biden calls for return of power-sharing in Northern Ireland
Speaking in Belfast, President Biden urged political parties to return to Stormont.
President Biden urged political parties in Northern Ireland to return to its power sharing assembly. Also in this podcast: Russia says video of a Ukrainian soldier apparently being beheaded is awful but needs verifying; Elon Musk tells us about the pain of running Twitter; and the volcano that's hurled smoke 20 kilometres into the sky.
