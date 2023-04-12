Main content

US President Joe Biden arrives in Northern Ireland

The US President's visit comes on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement -- a peace deal which helped end 30 years of violent conflict in Northern Ireland. Also: IMF predicts interest rates likely to fall back to pre-Covid levels, and China eagerly awaits return of panda from US zoo.

