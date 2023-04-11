Main content

More than 50 dead after Myanmar airstrike

The attack targeted an area of resistance to the military government.

The attack targeted an area of resistance to the military government. Survivors say armed forces dropped a bomb on a village in the region of Sagaing, before firing on those below from a helicopter. Also: The UN faces an 'appalling choice' on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan, and the first woman to row solo across the Pacific Ocean.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends