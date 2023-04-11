Main content
More than 50 dead after Myanmar airstrike
The attack targeted an area of resistance to the military government. Survivors say armed forces dropped a bomb on a village in the region of Sagaing, before firing on those below from a helicopter. Also: The UN faces an 'appalling choice' on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan, and the first woman to row solo across the Pacific Ocean.
