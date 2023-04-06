Main content
French president urges China to help stop Ukraine war
China hosts Emmanuel Macron on state visit to Beijing.
Emmanuel Macron appealed to the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to 'bring Russia to its senses' over the war. A Kremlin spokesperson dismissed the idea that China could mediate in the conflict. Also: Alarming new research about Antarctica's melting ice sheet, and a stolen platypus rides Australia's railway.
