Russia arrests woman for pro-war blogger killing
Investigators have detained 26-year-old Darya Trepova in connection with the bombing that killed Vladlen Tatarsky.
Investigators have detained 26-year-old Darya Trepova in connection with the bombing that killed Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg on Sunday. Also: the survivors of an English suicide bombing launch landmark legal action against the conspiracy theorist who claimed it was faked, and we hear from the man who made the first mobile phone call 50 years ago.
