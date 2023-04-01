Main content

The Happy Pod: Striking gold

Our new weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world. This week, how an amateur digger in Australia hit the jackpot, the boy who spent three years camping out for charity, and could the secret to happiness lie in our sweat?

Presented by Andrew Peach. Music produced by Iona Hampson.

Available now

26 minutes

