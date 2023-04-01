Main content
The Happy Pod: Striking gold
Our new weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world. This week, how an amateur digger in Australia hit the jackpot, the boy who spent three years camping out for charity, and could the secret to happiness lie in our sweat?
Presented by Andrew Peach. Music produced by Iona Hampson.
Featured in...
BBC News Catch-Up
Updated 24/7: the latest headlines and topical podcasts.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends