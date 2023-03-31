Main content
Donald Trump indicted by New Yok grand jury
He is the first former US president to face criminal charges
He is the first former US president to face criminal charges, over alleged hush money paid to a porn star. Finland will become the thirty-first member state of NATO, after the Turkish parliament voted to back its application to join the alliance, and the lengths being gone to to get 2 Chinese pandas in a Danish zoo to mate.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends