Donald Trump indicted by New Yok grand jury

He is the first former US president to face criminal charges

He is the first former US president to face criminal charges, over alleged hush money paid to a porn star. Finland will become the thirty-first member state of NATO, after the Turkish parliament voted to back its application to join the alliance, and the lengths being gone to to get 2 Chinese pandas in a Danish zoo to mate.

