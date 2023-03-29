Main content
Does failure to address climate change violate human rights?
The European Court of Human Rights hears a case brought against the Swiss Government over lack of action on climate change. Also, hundreds of people ask for a pause in the development of Artificial Intelligence, and young British men told to stay away from Amsterdam.
