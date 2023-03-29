Main content

Does failure to address climate change violate human rights?

The European Court of Human Rights hears a case brought against the Swiss Government over lack of action on climate change. Also, hundreds of people ask for a pause in the development of Artificial Intelligence, and young British men told to stay away from Amsterdam.

Download

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends