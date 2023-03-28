Main content

IOC recommends return of Russian and Belarusian athletes

The Olympic committee wants the athletes to compete as neutrals amid the ongoing ban in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Also: the scientists on a mission to make meatballs from the long-extinct mammoth, and the amateur Australian gold digger who has found a massive nugget.

Download

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends