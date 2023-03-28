Main content
Israeli PM delays reforms after mass protests
Benjamin Netanyahu's plans provoked an outpouring of anger across Israeli society. Also: a heavily-armed young woman has killed six people, including children, at a school in the US state of Tennessee, and rehabilitating fictional villains - from being portrayed as ugly or disabled.
