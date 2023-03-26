Main content
Israel's Defence Minister sacked by Benjamin Netanyahu
Yoav Gallant had called for plans to overhaul the judiciary to be scrapped. Also: NATO allies condemn Moscow's plans to station nuclear weapons in Belarus, Lebanon gains an extra time zone, and we look back at the life of the founder of one of the world's biggest dumpling empires.
