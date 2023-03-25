Main content
Putin deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus
Russian President says deployment wouldn't violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements
Russian President says move wouldn't violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements. Also: Israel's defence minister calls for a freeze of planned changes to the judiciary following another day of mass protests, and we meet the creator and author of the Oscar winning animated short film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.
